Police: passenger pulled jet's emergency slide at LA airport

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport was detained for triggering the plane’s emergency slide prior to takeoff, authorities said.

The passenger opened an emergency exit door around 10 a.m. Saturday, causing the emergency slide to deploy as the plane was pushing away from the gate, according to Los Angeles Airport Police.

The person was not arrested, but “transported to a local hospital for mental evaluation,” said airport police Captain Karla Rodriguez.

Flight 1714 was scheduled to fly to Seattle, Delta said in a statement Sunday.

“The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement,” the statement said.

The aircraft returned to a gate and passengers were put on another plane, Delta said.

The FBI was notified, Rodriguez said.