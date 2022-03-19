Watch
Pope releases Vatican reform, gives weight to fighting abuse

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - Pope Francis arrives to attend his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, on Jan. 26, 2022. The Vatican has on Saturday, March 19 released the document laying out Pope Francis’ long-awaited reform of the Holy See bureaucracy. The 54-page text, entitled “Praedicate Evanglium,” or “Proclaiming the Gospel,” replaces the founding constitution “Pastor Bonus” penned by St. John Paul II in 1988. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Posted at 3:50 PM, Mar 19, 2022
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has released the document laying out Pope Francis’ long-awaited reform of the Holy See bureaucracy.

It emphasizes the missionary aspect of the Catholic Church, greater roles for the laity and gives new institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse.

The 54-page text is titled “Proclaiming the Gospel” and it replaces the founding constitution “Pastor Bonus” penned by St. John Paul II in 1988.

Francis was elected pope in 2013 in large part on his promise to reform the bulky and inefficient Vatican bureaucracy.

The system acts as the organ of central governance for the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church.

He named a Cabinet of cardinal advisers who have met periodically since his election to help him draft the changes.

