Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Mariant/AP
FILE - Pacific Gas and Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors is photographed on Nov. 3, 2008, in Avila Beach, Calif. As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources won't be enough to keep the lights on. Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, File)
Climate Change States
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 10:21:24-05

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many states in the U.S. are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on as they seek to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels.

Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as they transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A survey by The Associated Press found that about two-thirds of states are including nuclear power in their future energy plans.

While nuclear power comes with its own set of potential problems, even the Biden administration wants it as part of the U.S. energy mix as it seeks to dramatically cut greenhouse gases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png