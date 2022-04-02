Watch
Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices

People buy roasted chestnuts next to Taksim mosque as the sun sets during the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Lights on top read in Turkish: "Welcome Sehr-i Ramadan". (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 19:16:00-04

CAIRO (AP) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan — when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk — has begun in much of the Middle East, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring.

The conflict cast a shadow over Ramadan, when large gatherings over meals and family celebrations are a tradition.

Meanwhile, many in the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia planned to start observing Sunday and some Shiites in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq were also marking the start of Ramadan a day later.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

