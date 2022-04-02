Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices

CAIRO (AP) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan — when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk — has begun in much of the Middle East, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring.

The conflict cast a shadow over Ramadan, when large gatherings over meals and family celebrations are a tradition.

Meanwhile, many in the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia planned to start observing Sunday and some Shiites in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq were also marking the start of Ramadan a day later.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.