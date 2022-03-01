Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

California lawmakers seek to divest Russian investments

Ukraine Russia
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
An instructor trains members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine Russia
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 19:08:19-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bipartisan group of California lawmakers said they plan to file legislation to get rid of the state's Russian investments in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, a Democrat, said the bill would call on all state agencies to “divest from any and all Russian assets immediately.”

McGuire said he believes the state has more than $1 billion in Russian investments, mostly in its pension funds.

The investments make up a relatively small portion of the state’s largest public pension funds, whose assets are worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png