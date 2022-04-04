Watch
Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

Nariman El-Mofty/AP
The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, centre, reacts, during his funeral ceremony, after he killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:26:45-04

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.

Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response on Monday, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country’s east.

Western allies were united in outrage but appeared split on how to respond. Poland angrily singled out France and Germany for not taking more strident action and urged Europe to quickly wean itself off Russian energy. Berlin said it would take a longer-term approach.

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days.

