Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this Aug. 3, 2021 photo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Senate Democrats released a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs, setting up an autumn battle over President Joe Biden's domestic policy ambitions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Chuck Schumer
Posted at 6:17 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:17:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats released a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs.

That will set up a battle this fall over President Joe Biden’s domestic policy ambitions.

The measure’s introduction marks the start of a long trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result in a progressive reshaping of government.

To succeed, they’ll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition. The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free community college; extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers; and establishing paid family and sick leave.

