Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Dozens of dump trucks form a barrier as security measures are put into place before a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Posted at 5:47 PM, Sep 19, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian says Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens.

That's according to a person informed about the decision who would only speak on condition of anonymity.

The decision by the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, deals a blow to what was Democrats' clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.

And it's a disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities.

