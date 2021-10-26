Watch
Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snap on defensive on kids' use

Richard Drew/AP
FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 1:24 PM, Oct 26, 2021
Senators have put executives of YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on the defensive.

The executives were asked what they’re doing to ensure young users’ safety amid concern over the platforms’ potential harm to children.

The senators also they reached out to the tech executives for support of legislation to buttress protection of children on social media but received little firm commitment.

At a hearing by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, the lawmakers pointed to eating disorders, promotion of addictive drugs and sexually explicit material, which they maintain the three platforms are pushing to vulnerable young people.

