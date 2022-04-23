Watch
Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, delivers remarks during a press conference inside the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on April 18, 2019. Cooley, has been convicted, Saturday, April 23, 2022, by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general. (Wesley Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 17:55:37-04

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.

The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching.

Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.

An Air Force official said he could face as much as seven years in jail when he is sentenced Monday.

