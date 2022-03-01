Watch
State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, where President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation.

Biden is aiming to lead the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.

Tuesday night's speech initially had been conceived by the White House as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook and rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities as a way to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation.

But the speech has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin.

