Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Student loan debt relief could bring tax bills

Student Loans Cost of College
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018. President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today's rising student debt is the cost of college. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Student Loans Cost of College
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 14:03:47-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states.

That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that was taken off their bill.

In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans, according to a tally by the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Spokespeople for tax agencies in several states — including Virginia, Idaho, New York, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky — told The Associated Press that their states definitely won't tax student loans forgiven under Biden's program. But revenue officials in a few other states said they needed to do more research to know.

Biden's plan will eliminate or reduce student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans. So student loan borrowers are in every community, and audience interest is virtually limitless. Find AP's latest coverage here. https://apnews.com/article/biden-education-minnesota-mississippi-ffe9ed18bf0a434970ab09b1d89800e2

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png