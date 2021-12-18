Watch
Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Posted at 8:09 PM, Dec 17, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Friday had a distinctly 2020 feel to it: NFL games were postponed because of COVID-19 infections. The Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season. European governments imposed a spate of restrictions that ground travel to a halt and saw travelers lying low.

Much remains unknown about omicron, but officials increasingly warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which has already put pressure on hospitals worldwide.

