Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Surging COVID cases, 'jingle jabs' make for somber Christmas

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Brady/AP
Carnaby Street in central London as it lies empty on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. From Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Virus Outbreak Christmas Britain
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak France
Francis
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 13:45:15-05

Christmas has arrived around the world amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances.

Yet there were homilies of hope Saturday as vaccines and other treatments become more available.

Pope Francis used his Christmas address to pray for vaccines to reach poor countries.

Many U.S. churches canceled in-person services while others reported small but significant attendance.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth urged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family. Some families saw empty chairs at dinner tables after airlines canceled flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and reduced staffing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png