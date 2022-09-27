Tracking Ian: Live hurricane satellite images and forecast tracker

Watch live satellite images and a forecast tracker as Hurricane Ian travels toward Florida's west coast:

Hurricane Ian has been lashing western Cuba with rain and winds as it swirls north toward the Florida coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph.

Authorities in Cuba evacuated more than 50,000 people and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says an estimated 2.5 million people are under evacuation orders.

Florida is already getting heavy rain from Ian.

It is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before its most damaging winds hit the peninsula on Wednesday.