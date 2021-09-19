Watch
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

Sarah Blake Morgan/AP
Migrants find an alternate place to cross from Mexico to the United States after access to a dam was closed, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. U.S. officials said that within the next few days, they plan to ramp up expulsion flights for some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have gathered in the Texas city from across the border in Mexico. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 16:11:56-04

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States is trying to stem the flow of migrants into Texas by blocking the Mexican border at an isolated town where thousands of Haitian refugees set up a camp.

The closure happened as American officials began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland.

Haitians have been crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, for almost three weeks.

Yellow police tape was being used to block them from using a small dam to walk into the U.S. The migrants initially found other ways to cross nearby until they were confronted by federal and state law enforcement.

