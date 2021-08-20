Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
canada border
Posted at 6:40 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 09:40:19-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is extending a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction.

U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to lift the ban.

In addition, Canada recently began letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country.

But the Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet Friday that the restrictions on nonessential travel were still needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

It extended the ban until at least Sept. 21.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!