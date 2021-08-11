Watch
US lawyers appeal UK decision to block Assange extradition

Matt Dunham/AP
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange demonstrates dressed as the Statue of Liberty, during the first hearing in the Julian Assange extradition appeal, at the High Court in London, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Britain's High Court has granted the U.S. government permission to appeal a decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Posted at 6:49 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:49:10-04

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers acting on behalf of the U.S. government have challenged a British judge’s decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges in the United States.

The British judge, Vanessa Baraitser, ruled in January that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

The U.S. government is appealing. Clair Dobbin, a lawyer who represented U.S. authorities during a High Court preliminary hearing, argued that Assange does not meet the threshold of being “so ill” that he cannot resist harming himself.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked documents. Supporters say Assange was a journalist exposing U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

