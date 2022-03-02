USPS has delivered more than 270M COVID-19 tests to homes

In about a month and a half since COVIDtests.gov went live, offering free COVID-19 test kits to American households, the United States Post Office has delivered more than 270 million tests to homes.

USPS made the announcement on Wednesday, March 2, six weeks and one day after the online program kicked off on Jan. 18.

Each household is eligible to order one test kit package, which contains four individual tests. Over 68 million packages have been sent out, totalling more than 272 million individual tests.

Tests have gone out across all states, Tribes and territories, officials say, with over 6 million test kit packages being delivered in a single day on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

USPS says that once it receives a test kit package, it takes an average of 1.2 days to deliver the package to its destination.

Postal Service officials say that the agency immediately switched from peak holiday delivery season to delivery of COVID-19 test kits, negotiating with postal unions to keep many seasonal employees in place for the project.

The free test kits are available to order online.