'Varsity Blues' trial promises fresh insights in old scandal

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE— In this April 3, 2019 file photo, investor John Wilson, left, arrives at federal court in Boston with his wife Leslie to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. The first trial stemming from Operation Varsity Blues, the federal government's crackdown on celebrities and ordinary Americans who paid a middleman to get their kids into prestigious colleges and universities, opens Sept. 8, 2021 with jury selection. While the big names like Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded guilty and served their time, the upcoming trial will feature lesser known defendants. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
John Wilson, Leslie Wilson
Posted at 6:24 AM, Sep 08, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — The first trial of “Operation Varsity Blues” will begin this week with the potential to shed light on investigators’ tactics and brighten the spotlight on a college admissions process many complain favors the rich.

Jury selection is beginning Wednesday in federal court in Boston in the case against former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson.

They are accused of paying to get their kids into the University of Southern California by falsely presenting them as athletic recruits.

Dozens of prominent parents, coaches, and others have been accused or pleaded guilty to the bribery scandal. No one has yet been tried.

