Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

Colorado River Water Lake Mead
AP
This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. The intake is the uppermost of three in the deep, drought-stricken lake that provides Las Vegas with 90% of its drinking water supply. (Southern Nevada Water Authority via AP)
Colorado River Water Lake Mead
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 14:45:34-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The water supply for Las Vegas has marked a milestone, with a water intake breaking the surface of drought-depleted Lake Mead and the activation of a new pumping facility to draw water from deeper in the crucial Colorado River reservoir.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority released photos this week of the uppermost intake visible at the lake behind Hoover Dam.

The agency says a deeper intake completed in 2020 that's called the third straw continues to let Las Vegas pump water from its primary supply while the lake level continues to decline.

The moves come as several states relying on the Colorado River take new steps to conserve water amid ongoing drought and climate change.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png