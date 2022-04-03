Watch
Wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet does Las Vegas proud

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 18:24:07-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The music crowd didn’t disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin.

Olivia Rodrigo walked in a black sheath gown with purple touches from Vivienne Westwood.

Among early walkers was Li Saumet from Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo, who covered her face with a helmet-like mask.

Cherry Moon of the 1 Tribe Collective children’s group went all out in full gold, complete with a huge architectural collar.

Victoria Evigan smooched her husband, Jason, in a peach and yellow dress with “Love is the Weapon” at the back. Elle King showed up in full-on red from Christian Siriano, including an ultra-wide brim hat.

