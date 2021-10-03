Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first big Women’s March of the Biden administration reached the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The march in Washington on Saturday was part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion.

Many thousands of demonstrators filled the streets surrounding the court, shouting “My body, my choice” and cheering loudly to the beat of drums.

The demonstrations came just before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States. Among the many cities where demonstrations took place were New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Springfield, Illinois.