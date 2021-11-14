Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that more than 100 federal Bureau of Prisons employees have been arrested, convicted or sentenced in criminal cases since the start of 2019.

They've been accused of crimes from smuggling drugs and weapons to stealing prison property, sexually assaulting inmates and murder.

The AP found the agency has turned a blind eye to employees accused of misconduct, and in some cases has failed to suspend officers who themselves had been arrested for crimes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said his deputy meets regularly with Bureau of Prisons officials to address issues plaguing the agency.