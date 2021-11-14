Watch
Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Ben Margot/AP
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. Nearly 100 federal Bureau of Prisons employees have been arrested, convicted or sentenced in criminal cases since the start of 2019, accused of crimes from smuggling drugs and weapons to stealing prison property, sexually assaulting inmates and murder. Those arrested include Ray Garcia, the warden at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Federal Prisons Misconduct
Posted at 2:59 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 17:59:17-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that more than 100 federal Bureau of Prisons employees have been arrested, convicted or sentenced in criminal cases since the start of 2019.

They've been accused of crimes from smuggling drugs and weapons to stealing prison property, sexually assaulting inmates and murder.

The AP found the agency has turned a blind eye to employees accused of misconduct, and in some cases has failed to suspend officers who themselves had been arrested for crimes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said his deputy meets regularly with Bureau of Prisons officials to address issues plaguing the agency.

