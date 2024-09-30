Atascadero voters evaluate road improvement measure L-24

Voters in Atascadero will have a sales tax measure to consider on the ballot this November 5.

A continuation of Measure F-14, ballot Measure L-24 seeks to extend the life of Measure F-14 and continue directing a 0.5% sales tax towards road repairs in Atascadero.

City Manager Jim Lewis said many repairs have been made since Measure F-14 was approved in 2014.

“Because of [the] F-14 sales tax, we’ve been able to pave 1/3 of the city’s neighborhood roads, over 50 miles. These are neighborhood roads that people live on that we never would have been able to address with the existing dollars we had,” Lewis said.

With Measure F-14 set to sunset in 2027, Measure L-24 will ask voters to keep that half-cent tax in place, leaving the overall sales tax in Atascadero at 8.75%.

“This going on and on allows us to have this funding source to continue to fix and maintain to raise the overall condition of our neighborhood roads,” Lewis said.

Lewis broke down both potential voter outcomes.

“If this is approved, L-24 would go into effect immediately, and so we would not double collect. It would be the same half-cent collection. If it isn’t approved, F-14 would sunset in 2027, and then the revenue would no longer come in and projects would cease,” Lewis said.

Longtime Atascadero resident Lucy Munoz said she’ll be voting “yes.”

“They do need fixing,” Munoz said, ”Where we live in south Atascadero, it took years and we had dirt roads for a long, long time.”

Tim Booth has lived in Atascadero for eight years and said he’d also vote “yes” as long as the funds go directly to improving the roads.

“As long as we can see the differences within the community,” Booth said.

If passed, the half-cent tax would remain in effect until repealed by voters.

