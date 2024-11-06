Buellton mayoral race initially shows Silva in lead by nearly 10%

The candidates for the 2024 Buellton mayoral seat are no strangers to the city council. Current Mayor David King is running for reelection against Vice Mayor David Silva.

Results in the second Elections Summary Report released on election night show that Silva is in the lead, with 54.67% of community members voting in his favor.

King currently follows closely behind with 45.05% of the vote; Officials report that 0.27% of the ballots had write-in candidates as well.

43.5% of the ballots received have been counted so far, according to county representatives.

King has been involved with the city council since 2008. He says he hopes to be reelected in order to finish projects started during his first term and create more community spaces in Buellton for families to enjoy.

Silva was first elected to the Buellton City Council in 2022. His priorities include investing in infrastructure, a resilient annual budget, and preserving the biodiversity of the surrounding environment.

