Candidates for State Senate District 17 share priorities

Four candidates are vying to represent California State Senate District 17 in the March 5 Primary Election.

District 17 includes all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz counties as well as parts of Monterey and Santa Clara counties.

The candidates are incumbent Senator John Laird, a Democrat, Republican Dr. Eric Tao, Republican Tony Virrueta, and Libertarian Michael Oxford.

In addition to serving in the State Senate, Laird has also held positions as mayor and city council member in Santa Cruz.

During an interview with KSBY, he discussed the issue that’s central to his platform.

“I’m really passionate about climate change and both fighting it and being ready for the part that we can’t change. And so fire is a big issue throughout the district, woodland fire, and I really put into the state code the goals adaptively managing how we take on better preparing for fire,” Senator Laird said. “Preserving farmland has been a big thing, too.”

Laird is the son of two educators and attributes his desire to hold public office to their involvement in their own community.

“What they’ve done in community service or what they’ve done to take part in education in the town where I grew up, it really demonstrated the pride to me of public service and helping people,” Laird said.

New to the political scene, Republican candidate Dr. Eric Tao, is a computer science professor at California State University - Monterey Bay. His platform focuses on public safety, taxation, and education.

“I’m an educator. I’ve been in CSU, California State University, for 25 years. Not that long ago, California’s public education was number one in the nation. Now we are number 48. So what happened? I think we lost sight that [with] a K-12 or even a university, the number one goal is for the benefit of the student,” Tao said.

He hopes to use his unique position as an immigrant and educator to effect positive change in California.

“I’m kind of a different Republican and I’m a first-generation Asian university professor, so I have a unique way to come up with a sound science/data-based policy and reach the aisle on the other side,” Tao said.

KSBY News reporter Lindsie Hiatt reached out to Republican candidate Tony Virrueta multiple times for an interview, but he was unavailable. According to his campaign website, he is a veteran and proud supporter of the U.S. Army, advocating for veterans and serving organizations like Heroes of Monterey County.

Hiatt also reached out to Libertarian candidate Michael Oxford by phone, email, and social media but received no response. His website indicates he is a proponent of Second Amendment rights, restoring parental rights in education, repealing the gas tax, and reducing street fentanyl use.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the March 5 Primary Election will face off again in the November General Election.