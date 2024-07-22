Local residents share their reactions to Biden dropping out of 2024 race

President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential campaign drew mixed reactions from people who live and work on the Central Coast.

Rey Flores, an Orcutt resident said, “His health is one issue. I mean, we need a businessman in there, number one. And Trump's perfect for that. I mean, we're making deals overseas and whatnot.”

“I don't think it impacts it at all," Greg Shipley of Paso Robles said. "I think it might impact the Democrats and their ability to raise money. That's kind of a critical thing because Biden's money was drying up. So it might make a little bit of an impact, but I don't think it's going to change the outcome.”

President Biden said he would address the nation in person later with more details about his decision. It’s not yet clear if Vice President Kamala Harris would receive the nomination or what process the party would take to select an alternative.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-24) has made it clear who he wants to see in the White House.

The representative sent out a statement following Biden’s announcement. Part of it reads:

“Kamala Harris is a proven leader who has been a critical voice in this administration. As someone who has known and worked with the Vice President since she was California’s top law enforcement officer, I am proud to wholeheartedly support her to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the process ahead.”

Some people KSBY spoke with Sunday said they’re excited about the opportunity of having the first female US president.

“I get chills just thinking about it. So that part I'm really happy about." Laura Seirbert, an Arroyo Grande resident said. "I'm a little sad for Biden because he really worked hard to make this country what it is, right now and got us through the Covid crisis and all of that.”

“It would be nice to have a woman as president, like so many other countries are seeing now like in Mexico," Cesar Chang, an Arroyo Grande Resident shares. "A woman president would not be bad, depending on who is accompanying her."

"I think it's an important message and that there's a lot of people who are haters that maybe need to wake up now and see what the real choice is here," George Seirbert, Arroyo Grande Resident told me.