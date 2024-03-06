Close race between Lee and incumbent Williams in Santa Barbara County's District 1 supervisor race

Roy Lee, Carpinteria business owner and two-term city council member, is in the lead in Santa Barbara County's District 1 supervisor race, according to early election results Tuesday.

Lee has 51.34% of the votes while the incumbent supervisor has 48.35% of the votes.

In the race for District 1 supervisor, Williams' campaign focused on climate change, public safety and homelessness.

"That combination of messages really hit at some of the things that are most important to Santa Barbarans," Williams said.

Lee's campaign highlighted his community connection.

"I'm here to represent the people and not special interest," Lee said.

Lee said he is grateful for the chance to serve his community and that this campaign has made him a better person and community leader.

The winner on March 5 will begin their term on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors next January.