David Brown leads in Solvang mayoral race, two other candidates trail behind

Three candidates are vying for the mayoral seat in Solvang – Jamie Baker, David Brown, and Denise El Amin.

As of 8:02 p.m. on election night, results show that Brown is in the lead with 60.71% of voters in his favor.

Baker is the current runner-up with 25.41% of votes; 13.49% of voters are in favor of El Amin so far, according to officials.

County representatives report that 0.39% of ballots had a write-in candidate.

Nearly half of the total ballots have been counted.

Baker said his priorities as mayor would be water, maintaining city revenue to avoid raising taxes, and revitalizing the city’s arts and culture scene.

Brown said that if elected, he would seek to improve traffic flow through downtown and renegotiate city contracts.

El Amin did not respond to KSBY's requests for an interview.

Click here for more election results.