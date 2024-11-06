Dawn Addis ahead in race for District 30 seat, with 55% of precincts reporting

Incumbent Dawn Addis is being challenged by Dalila Epperson in the race for the State Assembly District 30 seat.

As of around 10:40 p.m. on election night, results show Addis is leading the race by 65%—that's with 55% of precincts reporting.

Addis, a Democrat, says she wants to continue the work she’s done for the Central Coast, along with focusing on reducing the cost of living and improving education.

Epperson, a Republican, says she is against offshore wind and would work to stop propositions she says will gut Prop. 13. She also has stances on parental rights and school boards.

California's State Assembly District 30 spans the coastline from north of Monterey down to southern San Luis Obispo County.

Click here for more election results.