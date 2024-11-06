Early report suggests voters favor District 24 U.S. Representative incumbent

Democrat Salud Carbajal is being challenged by Republican Thomas Cole in the U.S. Congressional District 24 race.

As of about 10:35 p.m. on election night, early results show Carbajal is leading by 64%, with 55% of precincts reporting.

Carbajal, the incumbent, says he is proud of the work he and his team have done so far and hopes to continue it, adding that he will continue to work on passing legislation to address climate change, protect women's reproductive rights, and address the costs of housing and childcare.

Cole says he’s focused on peace, parents and borders, adding that he feels strongly that parents are involved and in control of their child’s education. He calls himself a "peace Republican" and does not support U.S. participation in other countries' wars.

The U.S. Congressional District 24 spans from Ventura in the south to Cayucos in the north.

