Election Day is just over two months away. What's on the ballot in SLO County?

The presidential election is November 5, but there are also many local races on the ballot.

In San Luis Obispo County, six cities are voting on mayoral candidates although Atascadero and Morro Bay’s candidates are running unopposed.

If you live in any of San Luis Obispo County’s seven cities, you’ll also see council member candidates on the ballot:

You’ll also see some items related to local school districts on the ballot, including board member candidates.

There are a few other categories that will be on the ballot as well.

You can view the list of specific candidates by clicking this link.

For a look at the races on the ballot in Santa Barbara County, visit sbcvote.com.

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is October 21.

If you haven't already registered, you can head to http://registertovote.ca.gov/

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned by mail, at local drop-off locations, or to the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

