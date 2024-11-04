Election Day security measures in place in San Luis Obispo

Due to heightened emotions around the election, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office says it is working closely with law enforcement to keep voters, poll workers and ballots safe and secure.

“Like every election, we have a good relationship with law enforcement, and we call on them to back us up. The clerk-recorder is in contact with all seven police chiefs and the sheriff to make sure they’re aware of polling locations and staffing,” explained Public Information Specialist Erin Clausen, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office.

Additionally, local law enforcement will escort ballot trucks as they transport ballots from collection sites to the elections center.

“It’s essential to make sure that people feel safe to go out to cast their vote and that people respect one another and our democratic process,” one person with the department told KSBY.

Click here for more information on the races and measures on this year's ballot and how to track your vote.