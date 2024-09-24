Election or appointment? Measure M to determine future of Atascadero city treasurer selection

This election, ballot measure M-24 will allow Atascadero residents to decide how their city treasurer is selected — via appointment or election.

Since 1979, the position has been elected by voters. However, as 5 of the 7 cities in San Luis Obispo County have transitioned to appointing their city treasurer, Atascadero is allowing the community to decide how the position is selected moving forward.

Atascadero voter Dean Benedix said he will be voting no on Measure M.

“When money’s involved, people need to know what’s going on and I think we should vote on that,” Benedix said.

Currently, the only qualifications to run for city treasurer are that the individual be an Atascadero resident, a registered voter and at least 18 years old.

There are no requirements regarding candidates’ education, certification or experience.

According to the city’s job description, the treasurer role “demands expertise in professional standards, laws, and financial management for overseeing city reserve fund investments.”

Another Atascadero resident, Lee Moura, feels the city treasurer needs to have the same qualifications as a CPA.

“There are a lot of state standards for your CPA, Certified Public Accountant, and there are rules and regulations that need to be followed when you do an audit. I think that should be included in the appointment and discussed during the employment,” Moura said.

If the city treasurer position becomes an appointment, the city council could grant the city manager the authority to appoint the city treasurer. The city manager could select a candidate based on their qualifications for the role.

However, according to the city’s impartial analysis of Measure M, the city manager could also appoint an individual they determine to be most qualified for the job, “regardless of that person’s place of voter registration or residence.”

