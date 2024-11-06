Erica A. Stewart leads San Luis Obispo mayoral race by a landslide

In San Luis Obispo, Mayor Erica A. Stewart is seeking a second term. Her challenger in this election is Donald Hedrick, who is running for the 8th time.

As of 8:01 p.m. on election night, results show that Stewart is leading the mayoral race by a landslide, with 86.07% of votes cast in her favor.

Hedrick currently has 13.93% of the vote.

Officials report that 37.5% of the 29,199 ballots have been counted so far.

As mayor, Stewart's focus has included addressing homelessness, hiring and retention, and affordable housing. Looking ahead, she said she hopes to continue that work, emphasize sustainability, increase multi-modal transportation, and make SLO a safer and more inclusive place.

Hedrick is a longtime San Luis Obispo resident and welder. He said he wants to see less dependence on the electrical grid, solar panels on every roof, and an emphasis on recycling.

