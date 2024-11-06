'Every vote matters': Local voters share their thoughts on Election Day

This election saw high voter turnout across San Luis Obispo County, including in North County where voters shared with KSBY why they felt inclined to cast a ballot in this election.

Eli Lopez, a first-time voter, accompanied his mom to the polls on Election Day. He translated for his mom, who shared why she’s voting this year.

“She said her vote’s important. Every vote matters,” Lopez said.

Some families even brought their children to the polls, teaching them about the spirit of democracy.

Caroline Duell said she’s been exercising her right to vote since she turned 18.

“I think what makes a democracy work is participation. One of the easiest forms of participating in a democracy is exercising our right to vote,” she said.

New Atascadero resident Cynthia Stringfield said she takes her right to vote very seriously.

“I’m a huge believer in democracy,” Stringfield said. “It might not always go the way you want but at least you tried.”

According to San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano, turnout for this election was higher than that for the primary and nearly as high as that for the 2020 presidential election.

“The turnout here in San Luis Obispo county is far surpassing many of our counterparts in the state with counties of like size,” Cano said.

