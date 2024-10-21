Have you registered to vote? The deadline for the Nov. 5 election is here

Monday, October 21 is the last day to register to vote and get a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming Presidential Election on November 5th.

Click here to register online now.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano encourages people to register by the midnight deadline but says that if you're not registered to vote on Election Day, there's still an opportunity to cast a ballot.

"If they're not registered or not in their correct polling place, they still can vote, they'll just have to vote provisionally, and then we'll count their ballot all the same, it just will be one of the last ballots we process during the canvas, but you still get an opportunity to vote," she explained.

Provisional ballots are counted once elections officials have confirmed that you are eligible to vote and haven't already voted in the election.

If you're not sure if you're registered to vote, you can check your voter status on the California Secretary of State's website.

Vote-by-mail ballots have already been sent to Californians who are registered to vote. To be counted, ballots dropped in the mail must be postmarked by November 5. You can also drop off your ballot in an official drop box, at the county elections office, or at a polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For a list of ballot drop box locations in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

For ballot drop box locations in Santa Barbara County, click here.

For additional voter links and background on the races on the November ballot, visit the America Votes section on KSBY.com.