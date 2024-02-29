Have you submitted your ballot? Low voter turnout seen in Santa Barbara and SLO counties ahead of election

Robbin Locksley of Santa Maria says she mailed her Primary Election ballot weeks ago, but according to local election officials, she is one of the few in Santa Barbara County who have done so.

On Wednesday, KSBY News reporter Jacob Dizon spoke with people who make it a priority to vote in every election, as well as those who don’t.

“Have you voted yet?” Jacob asked Santa Maria resident Lisa Solis.

“No, I have not,” she responded.

Solis says she has never cast a ballot in any election. When asked why, Solis said she believes her vote doesn’t make an impact.

“If you vote, you don’t get what you want,” she said.

In San Luis Obispo County, Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says only about 16% of ballots were mailed in as of Tuesday, while election officials in Santa Barbara County say their voter turnout was at 11%.

Locksley's is one of the 26,000 Santa Barbara County ballots already tallied.

“Have you submitted your ballot already?” Jacob asked her.

“Absolutely!” she exclaimed.

Locksley says she has been voting since she turned 18 and that she doesn’t take the privilege for granted.

“Just being an African American woman, we didn’t have the right to vote for many years, so I take full advantage of it today,” Locksley said.

While a spokesperson with the Santa Barbara County Clerk Recorder's Office says voter turnout usually sees a big uptick in the week before the Primary Election, other local voters were surprised by the statistics.

“I could never understand the low voter turnouts. It just doesn’t make sense. They make it very easy these days to vote,” said Santa Maria resident Alan Sutterfield.

Election officials in both counties say ballot drop boxes can be found at numerous locations throughout the Central and South Coasts. And if you still haven’t gotten around to filling out your ballot, Locksley encourages you not to wait.

“Our votes count! And people who don’t think it counts, I feel bad for you,” she said.

Your mail-in ballot must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on March 5th for it to count.