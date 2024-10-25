Here are the candidates for the District 19 Congressional seat

Jimmy Panetta and Jason Anderson are in the running for the 19th Congressional District seat this November.

District 19 covers parts of Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Counties as well as the northern part of San Luis Obispo County.

Incumbent Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat, grew up along the Central Coast and has been a U.S. Representative for the past seven years. He says he’s proud of the federal funding he’s been able to secure for local projects.

“We had $1 million for the construction of a new Cambria ambulance station to ensure our ambulance drivers cannot just stay there but also be protected,” Panetta said.

He points to other legislation he’s passed as well.

“I’ve been able to pass a number of pieces of legislation in my limited time in Congress that deal with climate change,” Panetta said.

If re-elected, he says affordable housing will be a major focus.

“There’s a lot of people like our ambulance drivers, police officers, firefighters, teachers that don’t qualify for low-income housing so where are those middle-income housing developments or tax credits? I authored a bill, got a Republican to get on board and help me author it, a bipartisan bill for workforce housing,” Panetta said.

Jason Anderson, a Republican, has been living on the Central Coast for the past 25 years. He has served on school boards and is currently on the Atascadero Planning Commission. He says if elected, he plans to focus on energy, safety, and uniting what he calls a much-divided nation.

“We really should go back to following the rules, being respectful to each other, working as a team to make life for the American people better,” Anderson said.

He says he disagrees with offshore wind farms along the Central Coast.

“It doesn’t seem to be beneficial for energy production,” Anderson said.

Tackling crime is another one of his priorities.

“Crime is rising as it shouldn’t be and we need to address those things with open eyes,” Anderson said.

He says federal overreach in local decisions is also something he has his eyes on.

“We need to make sure at the federal level, the state gets to run that area as it sees fit. That’s my main goal is to prevent federal overreach to preserve the feel and lifestyle of the Central Coast,” Anderson said.

Election Day is November 5.