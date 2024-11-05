How to make sure your ballot gets in on time

Election Day is here, and local election officials want to make sure you get your ballots in on time.

Here are some important times to note on Election Day:

First, for those planning to mail in their ballots, ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 and received by Nov. 12, according to the Secretary of State’s requirements. Any ballots mailed after Election Day will not be counted. Voters can track their ballot’s journey at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

For those voting in person, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office says it’s crucial to be in line by 8 p.m. to secure your right to vote. Poll workers are trained to strictly adhere to this cutoff, as explained by Public Information Specialist Erin Clausen.

“That’s another thing we have to train our poll workers on,” Clausen said. “What to do if someone shows up at 8:01 p.m. and says, ‘It’s only a minute, I’m right here!’ But by law, we have to close those ballot boxes at 8 p.m. and politely say, ‘The ballot boxes have been sealed. We can’t take your ballot. We’re sorry.’”

This rule applies to both in-person voting and ballot drop-off locations.

Voters should also double-check their polling location, which may have changed due to redistricting. For up-to-date Election Day information, visit the “America Votes” section on our website.

