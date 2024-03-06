Incumbent supervisor Hartmann leads SB County's District 3 supervisor race

Early election results show incumbent supervisor Joan Hartmann is ahead in Santa Barbara County's District 3 supervisor race.

Hartmann is seeking a third term and faces competition from candidates Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne and investment banker Frank Troise.

The latest results Tuesday night show Hartmann received 62.82% of the votes. Troise and Osborne received 22.30% and 14.48% of the votes respectively.

Hartmann said if re-elected, she plans to build on her efforts to reduce veteran homelessness and expand access to employee housing.

"I have some business to finish up; an agriculture enterprise ordinance, our recreation master plan," Hartmann said. "I think that I have a lot of experience to help us over the next few years, and so I would really like to take advantage of that."

Osborne said if she is elected supervisor, she would also work to address homelessness, as well as support the local economy.

"We have been working really hard trying to get issues that are controlled by the county accomplished, and unfortunately, we haven't really seen the results," Osborne said. "I decided I would run and advocate for the 3rd district to have an independent and thoughtful voice."

Troise told KSBY his platform is focused on boosting revenue in Santa Barbara County, which he said would allow for tackling other issues in the community.

"With $200 million per annum, the county will be fully funded so we will be able to address education. We will be able to address homelessness, we will be able to address housing, we will be able to address public safety," Troise said. "So here, I think the real problem for the county during my role as supervisor, will be: What will you do with all the money we have just presented you with?"

The new term for the winner of the District 3 Supervisor race will begin next January.