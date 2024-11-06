Kassi Dee leading in three-candidate race for mayor of Grover Beach

Three candidates are vying for the mayoral seat in Grover Beach -- Robert Robert, Kassi Dee, and Debbie Peterson. Current Mayor Karen Bright is not seeking reelection.

At 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday, the County of San Luis Obispo released its first unofficial election night results report, and it says 2,633 of 7,953 total votes have been counted in the Grover Beach mayoral race.

The report shows Dee is leading with 41.17% of the vote, while Peterson trails with 39.12%.

Robert has 19.71% of the vote secured, according to the report from 8:01 p.m.

Robert is an 18-year resident of Grover Beach and has served on the Grover Beach City Council since 2020. He is an electrical contractor and business owner of Dr. Electric. He serves on the board of the Water Resources Advisory Commission and the Integrated Waste Management Authority.

Kassi Dee is a Grover Beach resident and small business owner. Her campaign has prioritized community engagement, economic development, and public safety.

Debbie Peterson previously served as mayor of Grover Beach from 2012 to 2014. Recently, she has been active in the effort to recall certain members of the city council over water rate increases related to the Central Coast Blue project.

