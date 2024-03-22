Latest ballot count reveals winners in county supervisor races

Heather Moreno will be the next District 5 Supervisor for San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office released an updated ballot count on Friday showing Moreno with 9,486 votes to fellow candidate Susan Funk's 7,260 votes in the March 5 Primary Election.

The Clerk-Recorder's Office says there are less than 1,000 unprocessed ballots left to count for all of San Luis Obispo County. The count is expected to be completed and the results certified on Wednesday, March 27.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office released its certified election results on Friday.

A closely watched race in that county was for the District 1 Supervisor seat. The final ballot count shows Roy Lee winning that race with 12,745 votes, just 565 more than the incumbent, Das Williams.

In Santa Barbara County's District 3 and 4 races, incumbents Joan Hartmann and Bob Nelson retained their seats.

San Luis Obispo County District 1 Supervisor John Peschong, who ran unopposed, and District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg who faced a write-in candidate, will also retain their seats.

For a full list of March 5 Primary Election results, click here.

The California Secretary of State is expected to certify the state's election results on April 12, once all counties have reported their final official results.

