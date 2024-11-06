Lompoc voters initially in favor of Measure M to give school district $160M bond

In Lompoc, voters are deciding on Measure M, the Lompoc Unified School District's $160 million bond measure for campus improvements.

As of 8:02 p.m. on election night, results indicate that votes in favor of the bond are in the lead by 14.32%.

Officials report that those voting YES on the measure make up 57.16% of the votes, while community members in opposition are sitting at 42.84% so far.

Initial results only include 10,034 mail-in ballots, which county elections officials say make up 34.36% of the overall 29,202 ballots cast.

This is the fifth time a similar school bond measure has gone before voters in Lompoc. It failed previously.

In order to pass this time, the measure needs 55% voter approval.

If passed, the school district's superintendent says they could start improvements by late spring of 2025.