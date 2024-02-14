Meet the candidates for Santa Barbara County Supervisor District 1

Santa Barbara County's District 1 Supervisor seat is up for election in the March 5th Primary.

Das Williams is the incumbent supervisor for District 1. He was elected in 2016 and says he still has a lot of work to do, with the most pressing issue being the environment.

"Climate change is the moral issue of our age. The county is trying to lead by example with energy efficiency. We’ve joined an energy provider who buys more renewable energy and I’m involved with that," Williams said.

Another top issue for Williams is tackling homelessness.

"Momentum on homelessness — so we’ve been partnering with non-profits to do these tiny home projects. In the last 18 months, at our first location, just a block from my office, 100 have lived there and over the last 18 months, the majority of them have gone on to permanent housing," Williams explained.

Running against Williams is long-time Carpinteria resident, local business owner, and two-term city council member Roy Lee who believes his fresh ideas on pressing issues are what the county needs.

"As your supervisor, I will focus on more transparent and responsive government. I will prevent unsustainable development, focus on affordable housing solutions that meet the needs of our community, protect our environment and open spaces, and support local mom-and-pop businesses here in the 1st District," Lee said.

Lee says his experience as an immigrant and business owner gives him a unique perspective when serving the communities of Santa Barbara County.

"My family and I came here in 1986. I started working as a dishwasher at age 14 and worked my way up to now, I’m a business owner. I understand the struggles and hardships that workers and business owners go through. As a government official and small business owner, I will bring my experience to the county," Lee said.

The winner on March 5 will begin their term on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors next January.