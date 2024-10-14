Meet the candidates: State Assembly District 30

California's State Assembly District 30 spans the coastline from north of Monterey down to southern San Luis Obispo County.

On November 5, voters in District 30 will choose from two candidates – incumbent Dawn Addis, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Delila Epperson.

Both candidates spoke with KSBY News reporter Karson Wells about their goals should they be elected.

"In this next legislation session, we want to continue to do the strong work that we have done for the Central Coast," Addis said. "So with the California Legislative Caucus, we will continue to focus on a budget that is balanced but still protects the needs of the Central Coast when it comes to education and funding homelessness programs and reducing crime."

Addis added that she would also focus on reducing the cost of living and improving education.

"There are three really critical policies that I stand on that I want everyone to know about," Epperson said. "We have seen parental rights attacked over and over again by legislation in California, by Gavin Newsom himself, going after school boards that don't want to comply with their horrific, let's just say it, curriculum."

Epperson went on to say she is also against offshore wind and would work to stop propositions she says will gut Prop. 13.

Wells asked the two candidates how they intend to represent everyone in District 30 when it spans such a large area.

Addis pointed to her experience visiting areas damaged during the January 2022 storms, including the Capitola wharf and the Arroyo Grande levee.

"There's no replacement like being out in the community, attending events, making sure that we're present when disasters happen, but also that we're proactive in terms of bringing dollars to our entire district, which we did do over the last session," Addis said.

Epperson spoke of her participation in grassroots movements advocating for medical freedom.

"That's my foundation is starting there rallying and being part of grassroots. With that background, I'm not a politician, I'm a representative. I took the lead because I could, and I felt like I needed to," Epperson said.

Both candidates feel strongly about people getting out and voting.

"Look at the policies of the person you want to vote for. Contact them or their office if you're not clear on their policies. We need to take politics out of this whole thing," Epperson said.

"Vote, tell your friends, read the ballot, have ballot parties. We're here to represent you, not just your future, but your present is really impacted by things and people that are on the ballot this year," Addis said.

Learn more about the candidates on their websites:

DawnAddis.org

DalilaForAssembly.com

