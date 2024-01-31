Meet the two candidates in the running for Santa Barbara County’s District 4 Supervisor seat.

With the March 5th Primary Election right around the corner, KSBY spoke with the two candidates vying for the District 4 Santa Barbara County Supervisor seat.

“Our community is a special place that needs good representation,” said Bob Nelson, current supervisor who is seeking re-election.

“I decided to run because I wanted to give the voters of the Fourth District a choice,” said challenger, Krishna Flores.

Nelson has held the position since he was elected in 2020. If elected for a second term, he says he would like to build on his efforts of tackling homelessness issues, advocating for the North County, and improving public safety.

“Some of the biggest concerns in our district is public safety,” he told KSBY. “A lot of people aren’t feeling safe in their homes because of the amount of crime that has seen an uptick in the Santa Maria, and Lompoc Valleys over the past few years. Having someone in this seat that supports our local law enforcement and emergency services is really important.”

Meanwhile, Krishna Flores, a Los Alamos resident, and vice chair of the Manzanita Public Charter School, says if she is elected County Supervisor, she would work to provide better communication between public officials and community members.

“I have proven in the various positions that I’ve had that I am capable of that. Listening to colleagues, listening to family members in the community, to the students of our school, and then creating solutions for them,” Flores explained.

Policy-wise, Flores says as District 4 Supervisor, she would focus on bringing more affordable housing options to the North County, expanding healthcare access, and supporting the local economy.

Though this is her first time running for public office, Flores maintains that her years of experience have prepared her well.

“I think that 4th District voters should vote for me this coming March because I want to ensure that their voices are heard in the halls of power and represent the everyday concerns of the people in the district,” she stated.

Her competitor, incumbent Supervisor Nelson, however, feels his tenure and accomplishments from his first term make him qualified to continue representing District 4.

“I am running for re-election to make sure that I am there for my voters. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the people of our district, from the State and the County, and it is really important they have someone with experience like I do, to serve them and make sure they are protected as best as we can,” he said.

The winner in the March 5th Primary of the District 4 Supervisor seat will begin their team next January.