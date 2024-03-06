Moreno leads Funk by just 25 votes in SLO County supervisor race

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno is leading in the San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor race, according to the initial election results released Tuesday night.

Moreno leads Susan Funk, Atascadero City Council Member and Mayor Pro-Tem, by only 25 votes.

The candidates are racing to fill the seat of current San Luis Obispo District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who is not seeking a fourth term on the Board of Supervisors.

Both Moreno and Funk spoke with KSBY earlier about policy priorities.

For Moreno, public safety is her top priority. This includes budgeting for mental health services for public safety officials.

Meanwhile, for Funk, tackling homelessness and bringing affordable housing to the community are her top priorities.

Since only two candidates are running in the District 5 Supervisor race, whoever receives the most votes in March will be the winner with no November runoff.

This is a developing story.