Moreno or Funk? What happens on the Atascadero City Council when one secures the District 5 supervisor seat?

It’s a close race for San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor between Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno and Atascadero Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Funk.

By the end of Election Day, Moreno was leading Funk by just 670 votes.

We asked Atascadero city officials what will happen when the eventual winner takes the District 5 Supervisor seat in January 2025.

Moreno was elected mayor in 2018 and reelected every two years since. If she wins the District 5 seat, she will assume those duties in January 2025, and a new mayor will be elected. The next mayoral election will take place during the general election in November 2024.

Funk was elected to the Atascadero City Council in 2018 and reelected in 2022 to serve through 2026. She’s also serving as Atascadero’s Mayor Pro Tempore, a rotating position on the Atascadero City Council that a select council member fills when the mayor is unavailable. If Funk wins the supervisor seat, she will vacate her position on the council. An appointment will be made or an election will be held to fill her seat.

We spoke with both candidates Wednesday about how they’re feeling about the election. Funk said she’s feeling just fine but that we need to wait and see until every vote is counted. Moreno expressed her gratitude to those who voted for her and supported her campaign.

